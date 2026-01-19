Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), combat a simulated fire during an aviation training team fire drill in the hangar bay, Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)