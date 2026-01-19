(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas National Guard soldiers conduct snow-driving training in Hillsboro, Texas, Jan. 25, 2026. The training gets soldiers accustomed to driving in hazardous weather to ensure readiness when storms like Winter Storm Fern hit. With expertise and readiness, we stand prepared to safeguard and support Texas communities in their time of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9491972
    VIRIN: 260125-F-VA318-1097
    Resolution: 5888x3782
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro
    Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery