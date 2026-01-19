Texas National Guardsmen Train for Hazardous Winter Driving in Hillsboro

Texas National Guard soldiers conduct snow-driving training in Hillsboro, Texas, Jan. 25, 2026. The training gets soldiers accustomed to driving in hazardous weather to ensure readiness when storms like Winter Storm Fern hit. With expertise and readiness, we stand prepared to safeguard and support Texas communities in their time of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez.)
