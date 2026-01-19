NSA Mid-South in a Winter Storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINGTON, TN (Jan. 24,2026) – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South sits covered in a blanket of snow after a Winter Storm passed through Eastern Tenneses with multiple rounds of snow, sleet, and rain. NSA Mid-South is home to Navy Personnel Command and Navy Recruiting Command as well as over 60 other commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Hammond)