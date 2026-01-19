MILLINGTON, TN (Jan. 24,2026) – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South sits covered in a blanket of snow after a Winter Storm passed through Eastern Tenneses with multiple rounds of snow, sleet, and rain. NSA Mid-South is home to Navy Personnel Command and Navy Recruiting Command as well as over 60 other commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Hammond)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9491943
|VIRIN:
|260124-N-NZ935-1007
|Resolution:
|4928x2580
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Mid-South in a Winter Storm [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.