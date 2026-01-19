(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    126th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen work through the night in 10-hour shifts beginning Saturday afternoon, clearing roads and parking lots across campus to ensure safe access and mission readiness during winter storm conditions. They are sleeping in the CES building between shifts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Martin, 126 CES)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9491884
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-ET407-9827
    Resolution: 1284x1542
    Size: 324.81 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather
    Mission Ready, Now Matter the Weather
    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather
    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather
    Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard, 126ARW, 126CES, Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery