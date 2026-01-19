Mission Ready, No Matter the Weather

126th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen work through the night in 10-hour shifts beginning Saturday afternoon, clearing roads and parking lots across campus to ensure safe access and mission readiness during winter storm conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Martin, 126 CES)
01.25.2026
|01.25.2026 11:49
|9491880
|260125-Z-ET407-9761
|1200x1600
|251.31 KB
|Location:
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|6
|1
