U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct ship to shore movements during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9491704
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-EF648-1500
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. Conducts Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Makin Island [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.