QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jovanni Hernandez, a vehicle commander and Lance Cpl. Jordan MartinezLuna, a vehicle driver, both with 3rd Amphibian Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, secure the antennas on an Amphibious Combat Vehicle during ship to shore operations on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), for Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Hernandez is a native of California. MartinezLuna is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)