    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island [Image 2 of 8]

    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Amphibian Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 01:48
    Photo ID: 9491621
    VIRIN: 260123-M-VR996-1097
    Resolution: 2543x3813
    Size: 628.58 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    13thMEU
    QUART
    QUART 26.2

