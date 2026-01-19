QUART 26.2: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion ship to ship transfer aboard USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Jonathan Cooper, a platoon commander with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, exits out the top hatch of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle inside the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Cooper is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)
