QUART 26.2: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion ship to ship transfer aboard USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Agustin Gabriel, vehicle commander, and Lance Cpl. Contreras Edgar, vehicle driver, both with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, are guided to maneuver an Amphibious Combat Vehicle inside the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while conducting a shore to ship movement as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Agustin and Contreras are both natives of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)