Generators on the move

Emergency power generators are taken to a staging location at Fort Campbell, Ky on January 24, 2026. The equipment can be utilized to provide temporary emergency power for critical facilities if they are requested for use by state authorities. (U.S. Army photo/ Maj. Bradley Buss)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9491510
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-A1401-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
