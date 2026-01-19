(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA Staging Area

    FEMA Staging Area

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Emergency power generators and contractors stage their vehicles and equipment at Fort Campbell, Ky on January 24, 2026. The equipment can be utilized to provide temporary emergency power for critical facilities if they are requested for use by state authorities. (U.S. Army photo/ Maj. Bradley Buss)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9491505
    VIRIN: 260124-A-A1401-1001
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Staging Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA Staging Area
    Generators at the ready
    Generator Staging Base
    Into Position
    Generator Staging
    Generators on the move

    249th Enginer Battalion (Prime Power)
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026

