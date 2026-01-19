FEMA Staging Area

Emergency power generators and contractors stage their vehicles and equipment at Fort Campbell, Ky on January 24, 2026. The equipment can be utilized to provide temporary emergency power for critical facilities if they are requested for use by state authorities. (U.S. Army photo/ Maj. Bradley Buss)
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
