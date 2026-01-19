Generator prep for January Winter Storm

Soldiers with 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) Charlie Company inspect equipment that may be necessary to support affected communities as a result of the winter storm that is impacting portions of the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9491492
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-A1401-1005
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|914.1 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
