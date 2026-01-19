(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Storm Prep [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Winter Storm Prep

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Soldiers with 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) Charlie Company inspect equipment that may be necessary to support affected communities as a result of the winter storm that is impacting portions of the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9491487
    VIRIN: 260123-A-A1401-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Storm Prep [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter Storm Prep
    Generator Prep
    Prepping generators for use
    Storm prepping generators
    Generator prep for January Winter Storm
    Generator Prep
    Generator Inspections ahead of storm
    Generator check ahead of Winter Storm
    Winter storm Generator Prep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    249th Enginer Battalion (Prime Power)
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery