QUART 26.2: VMM-364 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Makin Island

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to land an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of USS Makin Island as part of deck landing qualifications during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 22, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)