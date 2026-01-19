QUART 26.2: VMM-364 and HMS-49 conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with USS Makin Island, direct an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Squadron 49, on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island as part of deck landing qualifications during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 22, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gregory Hudson)