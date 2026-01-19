Blount Island Event Tests Readiness for Recruit Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young men and women from across Georgia and Florida complete a pull-up challenge during a poolee function Jan. 24 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The event, hosted by Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville and supported by drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina, tested the physical and mental readiness of future Marines as part of their preparation for recruit training. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)