    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Young men and women from across Georgia and Florida complete a pull-up challenge during a poolee function Jan. 24 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The event, hosted by Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville and supported by drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina, tested the physical and mental readiness of future Marines as part of their preparation for recruit training. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9491418
    VIRIN: 260124-M-BD377-2244
    Resolution: 5672x3781
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Marine Forces Reserve Leaders Tour Blount Island to Expand Indo-Pacific Support [Image 15 of 15], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blount Island Event Tests Readiness for Recruit Training

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

