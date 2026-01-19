(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ship's Store Opening [Image 2 of 3]

    Ship's Store Opening

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jayden Howard 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), along with Supply Officer Cmdr. Jenifer Biby, Principal Assistant for Retail Services Officer Lt. Cmdr. Derek Roncaioli and Retail Services Leading Petty Officer Retail Specialist 1st Class Chris Cunningham, cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening of the "Eagle's Landing" ship store, Dec. 11, 2025. The ship store offers snacks, personal care items and general merchandise that a Sailor may want or need while underway. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 14:27
    Photo ID: 9491334
    VIRIN: 251211-N-TI508-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship's Store Opening [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 79
    Serve With Courage
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    aircraft carrier

