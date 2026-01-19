Ship's Store Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), along with Supply Officer Cmdr. Jenifer Biby, Principal Assistant for Retail Services Officer Lt. Cmdr. Derek Roncaioli and Retail Services Leading Petty Officer Retail Specialist 1st Class Chris Cunningham, cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening of the “Eagle’s Landing” ship store, Dec. 11, 2025. The ship store offers snacks, personal care items and general merchandise that a Sailor may want or need while underway. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)