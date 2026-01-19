Ship's Store Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Specialist Seaman Recruit Alyssa Calder, from Wiscasset, Maine, assigned to Supply Department’s retail services division aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), stocks shelves in preparation for the grand opening of the “Eagle’s Landing” ship store, Dec. 11, 2025. The ship store offers snacks, personal care items and general merchandise that a Sailor may want or need while underway. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)