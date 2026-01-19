Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Webb, a petroleum supply specialist with the Marietta-based Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, fuels a light medium tactical vehicle in preparation for winter weather storms Jan. 24, 2026, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)