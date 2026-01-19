(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Filling Up

    Filling Up

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Webb, a petroleum supply specialist with the Marietta-based Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, fuels a light medium tactical vehicle in preparation for winter weather storms Jan. 24, 2026, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 13:41
    Photo ID: 9491299
    VIRIN: 260123-Z-KE355-7027
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Filling Up, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern

