    678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern [Image 2 of 4]

    678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, prepare vehicles to support Winter Storm Fern operations in Eastover, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. Soldiers fueled vehicles, conducted maintenance, prepared equipment, and reviewed a plan to support partner agencies and communities throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 11:02
    Photo ID: 9491222
    VIRIN: 260124-A-KR114-5124
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Turner Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SCNG
    DoD
    NGB
    winter storm fern

