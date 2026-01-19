(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Providing a portable indoor arena at Devens RFTA [Image 1 of 4]

    Providing a portable indoor arena at Devens RFTA

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    As part of an effort to improve the joint warfighting force, the staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area built a portable indoor training tool to enhance the Modern Army Combatives Program for the region.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 07:07
    Photo ID: 9491177
    VIRIN: 260123-D-HX738-3850
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providing a portable indoor arena at Devens RFTA [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rhode Island National Guard
    US Army Reserve (USAR)
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

