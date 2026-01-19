Tactical demonstrations kicked off the 99th Readiness Division's Modern Army Combatives Program Tournament Jan. 23 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 07:07
|Photo ID:
|9491175
|VIRIN:
|260123-D-HX738-6660
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Be, Know, Do [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.