    Be, Know, Do [Image 2 of 4]

    Be, Know, Do

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Tactical demonstrations kicked off the 99th Readiness Division's Modern Army Combatives Program Tournament Jan. 23 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 07:07
    Photo ID: 9491175
    VIRIN: 260123-D-HX738-6660
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be, Know, Do [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Providing a portable indoor arena at Devens RFTA
    Be, Know, Do
    From across the nation, competitors came to win and improve their agility
    Focusing on essentials to be ready for the fight

    TAGS

    Rhode Island National Guard
    US Army Reserve (USAR)
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

