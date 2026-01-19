Japan Consular leadership meet at MCAS Iwakuni in preparation for Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the American Red Cross, speaks to members of the Consular Corps in Japan during a subject matter expert exchange before Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. The SME exchange allowed MCAS Iwakuni and consular leadership in Japan to ensure unified understanding of each other's responsibilities, specifically in the event of a natural disaster. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)