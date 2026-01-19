(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan Consular leadership meet at MCAS Iwakuni in preparation for Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 5 of 15]

    Japan Consular leadership meet at MCAS Iwakuni in preparation for Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Berenice Mariscal, minister-counselor for consular affairs and consul general of U.S. Embassy Tokyo, speaks to members of the Consular Corps in Japan during a subject matter expert exchange before Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. The SME exchange allowed MCAS Iwakuni and consular leadership in Japan to ensure unified understanding of each other's responsibilities, specifically in the event of a natural disaster. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 03:39
    Photo ID: 9491064
    VIRIN: 260123-M-AA976-1063
    Resolution: 6347x4231
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Consular leadership meet at MCAS Iwakuni in preparation for Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Disaster Relief, Bilateral, Evacuation, Nankai Rescue, JGSDF, MCAS Iwakuni

