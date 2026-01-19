260121-N-IE405-1047 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 21, 2026) U.S. Sailors, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct flight operations while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9491066
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-IE405-1047
|Resolution:
|5644x3671
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conduct Flight Operations During MOB-A Certification in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.