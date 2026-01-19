(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conduct Flight Operations During MOB-A Certification in the Mediterranean Sea

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conduct Flight Operations During MOB-A Certification in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    260121-N-IE405-1156 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 21, 2026) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct flight operations during MOB-A certification while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conduct Flight Operations During MOB-A Certification in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mediterranean Sea
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    HSM-79
    MOB-A
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    flight operations

