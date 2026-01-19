Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conduct Flight Operations During MOB-A Certification in the Mediterranean Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260121-N-IE405-1156 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 21, 2026) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct flight operations during MOB-A certification while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)