    Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organizations gather for January postwide engagement [Image 12 of 65]

    Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organizations gather for January postwide engagement

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and representatives from garrison and tenant organizations gather for the Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting on Jan. 20, 2026, in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meeting brings together representatives from the Fort McCoy Garrison and installation tenant organizations to discuss various topics, news, and information in a postwide forum. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 02:10
    Photo ID: 9491002
    VIRIN: 260120-A-OK556-2638
    Resolution: 4893x2810
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organizations gather for January postwide engagement [Image 65 of 65], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting, Fort McCoy Team, Army community

