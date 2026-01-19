Fort McCoy Garrison, tenant organizations gather for January postwide engagement

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and representatives from garrison and tenant organizations gather for the Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting on Jan. 20, 2026, in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meeting brings together representatives from the Fort McCoy Garrison and installation tenant organizations to discuss various topics, news, and information in a postwide forum. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|01.20.2026
|01.24.2026 02:09
|9491001
|260120-A-OK556-3505
|4000x1868
|1.74 MB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|0
