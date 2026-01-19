Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Exchange Store Manager Mindy Scholze discusses upcoming changes to the store Jan. 22, 2026, during a town hall meeting by Fort McCoy Garrison leaders at Fort McCoy, Wis. Planned for the store in 2026 are new floors, registers, and a completely new layout. Store officials said the work will take place through October 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Mike Volpe/Fort McCoy Garrison)