Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation

Fort McCoy Exchange Store Manager Mindy Scholze discusses upcoming changes to the store Jan. 22, 2026, during a town hall meeting by Fort McCoy Garrison leaders at Fort McCoy, Wis. Planned for the store in 2026 are new floors, registers, and a completely new layout. Store officials said the work will take place through October 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Mike Volpe/Fort McCoy Garrison)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9490828
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-A4608-4563
|Resolution:
|3941x2956
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
