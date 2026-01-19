(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation

    Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work to change up the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Exchange is shown Jan. 20, 2026, where contractors are beginning the steps to transform the store. Planned are new floors, registers, and a completely new layout. Store officials said the work will take place through October 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 23:47
    Photo ID: 9490823
    VIRIN: 260120-A-OK556-4965
    Resolution: 3899x2924
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort McCoy Exchange, renovation Army QOA, IMCOM, AAFES

