Fort McCoy Exchange to see store reset, updates during 2026 transformation

Work to change up the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Exchange is shown Jan. 20, 2026, where contractors are beginning the steps to transform the store. Planned are new floors, registers, and a completely new layout. Store officials said the work will take place through October 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)