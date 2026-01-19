(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, post security during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 1, 2026. The movement course is conducted during Basic Warrior Training and teaches recruits essential skills for navigating obstacles in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9490747
    VIRIN: 260122-M-UA605-1127
    Resolution: 4066x2711
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Alpha Company Movement Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

