Alpha Company Movement Course

U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Carlos A. Acosta, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, posts security during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 1, 2026. The movement course is conducted during Basic Warrior Training and teaches recruits essential skills for navigating obstacles in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 21:18
|Photo ID:
|9490745
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-UA605-1099
|Resolution:
|5953x3969
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
