(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 23, 2026) — Chief Quartermaster Amy Birkholz is covered and pinned by friends, family, and shipmates during her promotion ceremony to the rank of senior chief petty officer, Jan. 23, at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Quartermaster Schoolhouse on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9490707
    VIRIN: 260123-N-RN782-1017
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 610.83 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony
    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony
    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony
    QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery