QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 23, 2026) — Chief Quartermaster Amy Birkholz is covered and pinned by friends, family, and shipmates during her promotion ceremony to the rank of senior chief petty officer, Jan. 23, at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes' Quartermaster Schoolhouse on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)