QMCS Birkholz Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 23, 2026) — Chief Quartermaster Amy Birkholz, left, is presented a promotion letter to the rank of senior chief petty officer by Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, during her promotion ceremony, Jan. 23, at the Quartermaster Schoolhouse on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)