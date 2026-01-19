(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFA Cadet Military Education 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Third Class Charles Arquette works at a flight simulator in the Multi Domain Lab on Jan. 14, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cadets take courses in military strategy, doctrine, heritage and professionalism while also developing the skills required of an officer. Military education plays a critical role in preparing cadets to become warfighting officers ready to lead lethal warfighting teams in the Air Force or Space Force. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9490489
    VIRIN: 260114-F-HI801-1017
    Resolution: 4972x3315
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadet Military Education 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Space Force
    Air Force
    Education
    Air Force Academy

