USAFA Cadet Military Education 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet First Class Parker Fitzgerald works at a computer in the Multi Domain Lab on Jan. 14, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cadets take courses in military strategy, doctrine, heritage and professionalism while also developing the skills required of an officer. Military education plays a critical role in preparing cadets to become warfighting officers ready to lead lethal warfighting teams in the Air Force or Space Force. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)