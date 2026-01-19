(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCPON Visits Sailors on Fort George G. Meade [Image 6 of 6]

    MCPON Visits Sailors on Fort George G. Meade

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman frocks Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class William Bacon during an All Hands Call at the McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade, MD, Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman visited Sailors and command leadership as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. Fort Meade serves as a critical hub for intelligence, cyber operations, and joint military services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026
