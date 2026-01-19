MCPON Visits Sailors on Fort George G. Meade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman frocks Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class William Bacon during an All Hands Call at the McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade, MD, Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman visited Sailors and command leadership as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. Fort Meade serves as a critical hub for intelligence, cyber operations, and joint military services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)