Senior Airman Imani West, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, gives a specialized presentation during the cadre instructor course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 14, 2026. West explained the process of tactical communication (TACOM) as part of their curriculum they had to study and teach others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9489911
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-BE660-1047
|Resolution:
|6848x4565
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors
No keywords found.