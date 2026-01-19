WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Imani West, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, gives a specialized presentation during the cadre instructor course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 14, 2026. West explained the process of tactical communication (TACOM) as part of their curriculum they had to study and teach others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)