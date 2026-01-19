(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors [Image 3 of 4]

    WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Imani West, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, gives a specialized presentation during the cadre instructor course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 14, 2026. West explained the process of tactical communication (TACOM) as part of their curriculum they had to study and teach others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9489911
    VIRIN: 260114-F-BE660-1047
    Resolution: 6848x4565
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors

    WAR Center

