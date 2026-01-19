WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Attending the five-day Warrior Airmen Readiness Center (WAR-C) Instructor Course was more than a professional development opportunity. It was a reminder of how critical preparation, adaptability and communication are to mission success.



Throughout the course, I was challenged to go beyond simply learning the curriculum and instead focus on how to effectively teach it.



The WAR Center is a multi-day training course dedicated to improving the combat readiness of Airmen. The course teaches Airmen a variety of deployment focused skill sets including weapons sustainment, small unit tactics, tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance operations, and more. The WAR-C instructor course is more specifically for aspiring instructors that want to help train Airmen in that program.



The first thing we learned in the course was instructor methodology. It emphasized the proper methods used to become an efficient instructor and educate students on their course material.



Each topic we covered reinforced the responsibility instructors carry, not only to know the material, but to deliver it clearly and accurately.



Many of these topics were outside of my comfort zone since I’m a Public Affairs journeyman by trade. My usual form of communication is less tactics focused, and my usual “weapon” of choice is a mirrorless camera. Although I felt like I wasin over my head on the first day, I truly appreciated the challenges I was required to overcome.



One of those challenges for me was being required to teach back the material to my fellow classmates and the instructors who originally presented it.



This forced me to fully understand the subject matter, anticipate questions and adjust my delivery based on feedback. It became clear to me that being an instructor is more than just laundry listing bullet points off of a slide; it’s about preparation, comprehension, and the ability to connect with your audience.



There’s a lot of planning that takesplace before standing in front of your fellow service members to teach. Hence why, lesson plans were introduced early on.



Creating lesson plans added another layer of responsibility. Translating complex tactical concepts into structured, crystal-clearlessons required close attention to detail. It reiterated the importance of preparation and showed me how effective instruction can directly impact safety, readiness, and performance in real-world scenarios.



Completing this course strengthenedmy understanding of the vital roles that instructors play in shaping the force.By equipping Airmen with the skills and mindset needed to operate in contested environments, they directly contribute to readiness and mission effectiveness.



As I return to my regular duties in Public Affairs, I carry forward not just a new level of knowledge, but a renewed sense of responsibility. I have an increased motivation to train with purpose, lead with confidence, and ensure those I instruct in the future are prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2026 Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:45 Story ID: 556653 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WAR-C: Building the next generation of instructors, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.