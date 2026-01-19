Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Visits NNSY and NSA-Portsmouth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Brendan P. Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) on Jan. 22, 2026. Rogers toured waterfront production facilities and received key updates on Navy Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) projects that are essential to NNSY maintaining current and future classes of nuclear-powered warships. The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment directly supports the mission, the warfighter, and their families.