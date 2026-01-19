(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Visits NNSY and NSA-Portsmouth

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Visits NNSY and NSA-Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Honorable Brendan P. Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) on Jan. 22, 2026. Rogers toured waterfront production facilities and received key updates on Navy Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) projects that are essential to NNSY maintaining current and future classes of nuclear-powered warships. The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment directly supports the mission, the warfighter, and their families.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9489720
    VIRIN: 260122-N-XX785-1799
    Resolution: 6456x4306
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Visits NNSY and NSA-Portsmouth, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy Installations and Environment
    NSA-Portsmouth

