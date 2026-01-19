A Historic Day for the Bush Hat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edjenik Uzcategui, a Drill Sergeant with Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), 369th Adjutant General Battalion (AIT), and Staff Sgt. Heather Woodward, a Senior Drill Sergeant with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, remove their bush hats for the final time and don the campaign hat during a special ceremony hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf, Command Sgt. Maj. for Fort Jackson, and museum curator, Mr. Steven P. Noonan at the Basic Combat Training Museum, Fort Jackson, S.C., January 23, 2026. The campaign hat became the official hat for all Drill Sergeants, January 2, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana Clarke)